Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Nobbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Nobbe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Lou Nobbe Obituary
"Together Again"Betty Lou Nobbe (nee Wise), age 87, of Wickliffe, passed away March 31, 2019 surrounded by her family at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.She was born March 28, 1932 in Clyde, Ohio. Betty Lou was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, which was an important part of her life.She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She was an office manager for several doctors offices in Lake and Cuyahoga County.Betty Lou is the beloved wife of the late Edward J.; dear mother of Debra L. Nobbe, Cindy (Randy) Johnson, Edward Jr. (Heather), Russell (Chris) Nobbe; grandmother of Julie Ann (Michael) Janowitz, Jason (Lanese) Nobbe, Rachel (Adam) Fabian, Eric (Samantha) and Ryan (Kyla Warfield) Johnson, Amanda Nobbe, Shelby (Victor) Thornburg, Ethan (Antonela Stjepanovic), Sarah (Nimesh Shaw) and Justin Nobbe; great-grandmother of Michael and Victoria Janowitz, Joshua and Allison Nobbe, Addison, Abram and Ian Fabian, Grant and Nora Johnson, Logan Thornburg; sister of Reginald M. Wise (deceased) (wife Shannon) and LaDonna Hoag (husband Donald deceased).A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 26 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110, or Ursuline Sister of Cleveland, 2600 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike, Ohio 44124, would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now