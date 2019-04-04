|
"Together Again"Betty Lou Nobbe (nee Wise), age 87, of Wickliffe, passed away March 31, 2019 surrounded by her family at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.She was born March 28, 1932 in Clyde, Ohio. Betty Lou was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, which was an important part of her life.She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She was an office manager for several doctors offices in Lake and Cuyahoga County.Betty Lou is the beloved wife of the late Edward J.; dear mother of Debra L. Nobbe, Cindy (Randy) Johnson, Edward Jr. (Heather), Russell (Chris) Nobbe; grandmother of Julie Ann (Michael) Janowitz, Jason (Lanese) Nobbe, Rachel (Adam) Fabian, Eric (Samantha) and Ryan (Kyla Warfield) Johnson, Amanda Nobbe, Shelby (Victor) Thornburg, Ethan (Antonela Stjepanovic), Sarah (Nimesh Shaw) and Justin Nobbe; great-grandmother of Michael and Victoria Janowitz, Joshua and Allison Nobbe, Addison, Abram and Ian Fabian, Grant and Nora Johnson, Logan Thornburg; sister of Reginald M. Wise (deceased) (wife Shannon) and LaDonna Hoag (husband Donald deceased).A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 26 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110, or Ursuline Sister of Cleveland, 2600 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike, Ohio 44124, would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019