Betty Louise Stivers, age 90 passed away at the Lantern of Madison on November 28, 2020. She was born June 15, 1930 in Cleveland, OH to Fredrick and Nellie (Perz) Brandt. She married Elbert Stivers on March 28, 1947. Betty was a funny lady and loved to have a good time. She had this uncanny way of gravitating toward younger people and just enjoyed life to the fullest. In her spare time she enjoyed her membership with the Madison VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Betty leaves behind her beloved children, Sharon Williams, Dorothy Barbina, Betty (Don Hawkins) Stivers; adopted children Sandy and Larry Hanson; her grandchildren, Lynda Barbina, James (Linda) Barbina, Michelle West, Jason (Natalie) Hanson; 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Harvey (Wilma) Brandt and Joey Brandt; sister, Patsy Stivers; and many beloved Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert; son Elbert "Rusty"; brothers William and Alvin Brandt; brother-in-law Clifford Stivers; sister-in-law Joyce Brandt; sons-in-law Danny Williams and Jimmie Barbina.Graveside service will be 11 am Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Madison Memorial Cemetery on Arcola Road, Madison and will be officiated by her grandson Reverend James Barbina. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Betty's Name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.