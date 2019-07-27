|
|
Betty M. Gentile (nee Koller) age 95, beloved wife for 58 years of the late Raymond J.; dearest sister of Raymond G., and the late Lt. Col. Frank, James and Robert; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Betty M. Gentile was born in Independence, Ohio onDecember 26, 1923 and passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019.She was a resident at Breckenridge Village in Willoughby, Ohio for 20 years. Betty attended school at Parkman in Middlefield, Ohio. She worked as a secretary/ bookkeeper. Betty enjoyed gardening and bowling. She will be remembered as loving, strong willed, independent, social and witty. Betty will be greatly missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Betty to The Salvation Army.All services private.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Arrangements by The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019