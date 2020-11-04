Mass of Christian Burial for Betty M. Popovich (nee Edwards), age 92, of Concord Twp. and formerly of Wickliffe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Popovich passed away November 4, 2020 and was born on July 5, 1928 in Beaverdale, PA to the late Ernest and Alice (nee Libertine) Edwards.Betty retired from Westinghouse Ocean Systems after 21 years of employment. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, baking, cooking, but most of all, Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Betty was the dearest mother of John (Cindy) Prokop and Greg (Rosanne) Prokop; devoted grandmother of Kimberly (Kevin), Daniel, John, Jr. (Jessica), Candace (John) and great grandmother of Andrew, Ashlyn, Jacob, Brooke, Connor and Alayna; dear sister of Bill Edwards.She was preceded in death by her beloved first husband John M. Prokop and beloved second husband George A. Popovich; brother, Gary Edwards and sisters, Leona Wilhelmy, Shirley May and Ethel Neuman.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to Rae-Ann Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Activities Department 839 West Main St. Geneva, OH 44041.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
.