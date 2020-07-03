Betty M. Riedel age 90, of Chardon died on July 3, 2020, peacefully in her home. She was born on March 8, 1930, in Springfield Twp., OH, to Percy and Ruth (nee Koontz) Fry. Betty married Harold E. Riedel on Sept. 2, 1951. She received a RN degree from City Hospital, and spent her nursing career at Booth Memorial Hospital, both in Cleveland. She kept herself busy after retirement with her love of gardening, quilting, crocheting and baking sweets for her family. Betty was a member of the Young at Heart group. She also was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and when she wasn’t down at the field, you could find her with her ears peeled to the radio and television.Survivors include a daughter, Janice (William) Duerk of Defiance; two sons, Harold "Hal" of Mayfield Hts., and Paul (Shaunna) of Mentor; four grandchildren, David (Victoria) Riedel of Independence, Renee (Zachary) Rush of Plymouth, MI, Christofer Ripke (Jodi Hybart) of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Danielle (Benjamin) Brown of Holland, OH; eleven great-grandchildren; and a brother Earl Fry of Painesville.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold and siblings, Evelyn Smith and Walter Fry.The family wishes to express their gratitude to Cherished Companions, and her special care giver of three years, Obi. Visitation is Thurs., July 9, 2020, from 10AM-11AM with the Funeral Service at 11AM at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, OH. Interment will follow at Larned Cemetery, Chardon Twp., OH.Donations are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com
