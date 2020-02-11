Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Betty Parke Talcott


1929 - 2020
Betty Parke Talcott Obituary
Betty Parke Talcott, 91, of Concord Twp., died February 8, 2020 at Vista Springs Quail Highlands in Concord Twp. She was born January 27, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan. Mrs. Talcott was a graduate of Ohio State University and met her husband there. After marriage, she became a homemaker and later worked in her husband’s office. Her hobbies were knitting, reading, and playing bridge. She enjoyed golfing, going to the dance club, and spending time with her grandchildren. Betty was an avid traveler. She visited Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Greece and the Greek Islands, Mexico, the Panama Canal and many Caribbean Islands. She traveled the U.S. with her husband and often visited her daughter in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Survivors include her daughters, Anne (David) Fornari, and Carol (Edmund) Storms; grandchildren, Erica Fornari, Jordan (Wesley) Adam, Laura Fornari, and Jenna (Lawrence) Flanagan; great-grandson, Connor; and her sister, Janet Parke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Talcott; parents, Howard and Hannah Parke; and her brothers, Thomas and Howard Parke. Private family services will be held at a later date. Any gifts in memory of Betty should be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
