Graveside services for Betty Stapel, 94, of Montville, OH, will be on September 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hambden Township Cemetery, Route 608 and 6. Great-grandson, Chase Anderson, will officiate the Service. Betty died of natural causes March 3, 2019, at her daughter's home, Coolville, Ohio, with family by her side. Betty, a housewife to Roger Carl Stapel (deceased, 2005) for 58 years, enjoyed gardening her flowers, vegetables, "Jeopardy," night time ice cream snacks, sharing new recipes, and especially, her grandchildren. Survivors are daughters, Ruth Ann (Willie) Masters, Coolville, OH, Helen (Gary) Gilmore, Painesville, OH; granddaughters, Kimberly Piggott and Jennifer Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Louise Mausling. Preceded in death were her son, Kenneth Stapel; husband, Roger; parents, Charles and Emile Gura; and sister, Martha Kramer. Family suggests contributions to Ohio Health Athens, OH Hospice.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019