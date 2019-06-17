Betty Sue (Dent) Spencer, age 83, of Thompson, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 16, 1935, in Missouri, WV the daughter of Daisy Mae Akers. She married Jackie Spencer on May 5, 2013 in Hewette, WV.Betty operated her own house cleaning business. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and hummingbirds. She liked to go dancing with her husband Jackie to Pickin’ In the Park in WV. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother. Above all, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband Jackie; daughters, Sue Dent, Katheryn Caserta, Gidget Dent; son, Curtis D. Dent, Jr.; grandchildren, Curtis D. Dent, III, Justin Turnbull, Alex Dent, C.J. Craddock, Jr., Crystal (Keith) Soltese, Melissa (Scott Lambert) Cranmer, Raven (Kyle Owens) Caserta and Morgan Caserta; great-grandchildren, Seirra Craddock, Gatlin, Maddox, Madison and Gabriel Soltese, Rylee and Jaycee Turnbull, Vinney, Leland and Carter Cranmer, Greyson and Hendrix Lambert, Orion and Dawson Owens, Camron Lardie, Noella Swetel.She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Curtis D. Dent, Sr.; grandchild, Tabitha Swetel; great-grandchild, Gage Soltese; siblings, Jackie, June, Evelyn, Tom, Bill, Larry and her parents.Friends will be received from 5 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, Ohio 44057. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Craddock officiating. Final Resting Place will be Maplegrove Cemetery, Thompson, OH.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary