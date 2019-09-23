|
Betty Tinker was born April 27, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio and died peacefully on July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Tinker. Loving sister of Joseph (Patricia) Morova and Shirley Baker. Loving Aunt to David (Annie) Morova, Michelle (Gary) Newland, Michael Baker, Matthew Baker and the late Billy Morova. Devoted stepmother to Thomas (Sandy) Tinker and companion to the late William (Bill) Kloss. Betty enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with her family. Betty always thought of others before herself and brought joy and laughter wherever she went. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. September 27, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 757 Bellflower Road, Mentor. The family will receive friends from 9:15 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial to follow.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019