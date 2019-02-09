|
Beverly A. Sivo (nee Debelak), 76, of Willoughby Hills, passed away February 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born July 31, 1942 in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Wickliffe before moving to Willoughby Hills 28 years ago. Mrs. Sivo loved animals and working on the farm, where she helped sell chicken eggs and take care of the horses. She enjoyed traveling, especially bus trips to Amish Country and Branson, MO., however, her family is what truly gave her the most enjoyment in life. Mrs. Sivo loved Valentine’s Day, which was the day of her first date with Thomas Sivo, the love of her life, whom she was married to for 50 years before his passing in 2014. She was an amazing woman. She was delicate, yet strong and independent, and for that she will be dearly missed.Survivors are her children: Thomas (wife Mary Biacsi), Kathleen Sivo (Tony Cossman), and Michael (wife Dr. Laura Surovi); grandchildren: Adria Smith (husband Travis) and Ann Taylor Sivo and great-granddaughter Hensley Grace Smith; sisters: Sharon and Gail (Rick); special family friends: Ron and Nancy Lewis and Lola Surovi; sister-in-law, Marsha (Paul) Frieling; and Brodie her beloved dog.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ann (nee Somich) Debelak.All ServiceS Private. Arrangements by DeJohn Funeral Home & Crematory. Online obituary and guestbook atwww.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019