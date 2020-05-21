Beverly Andersen
1927 - 2020
Beverly Andersen, 92, passed away, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hospice House Cleveland. She was born September 15, 1927, in Ridgway, PA, to the late George Edward and Edith Caroline Bish. Beverly grew up in Bradford, PA, before moving to Ohio in 1957. She worked at the Central YMCA, Painesville Twp., schools and City of Painesville Schools before retiring in the mid-70s. She lived in Painesville and Grand River before moving to Mentor in 2002. Mrs. Andersen and her husband of 62 years, Lou, were well known in the area for their work in ceramics. They operated the “Ceramic Loft” at the Painesville Senior Center from 1983 to 1999 and had their work in many craft shows throughout the area. They were selected as “Citizens of the Year” in 1995 at the Painesville Senior Center. Survivors include her children, Mark (Marla) Andersen and Karen (Russell “Russ”) Miller; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Andersen; grandchildren, Tate (Camee) Andersen, Abby (J.J.) Spaller, Martin Andersen, Miles Andersen, and Michelle (Cyrus) Massoudi; and great-grandchildren, Dawson and Kinsey Spaller. Preceding Beverly in death are her husband, Lou Andersen; son, Donald Andersen; and infant son, Jeffrey Louis Andersen; siblings, Geneva Daniels, Bob Bish, and Dorothy (Rathfon); and son-in-law, Bob DeBrular. Private family services were held, with a burial taking place in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie, PA. Contributions may be made in memory of Beverly to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
