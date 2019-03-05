|
Funeral Mass for Beverly Ann Kempert Zitney, 83, of Willowick, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Beverly passed away March 3, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor.Born September 24, 1935, in Cleveland, she has been a resident of Willowick for the last three and a half years, previously living in South Euclid.Beverly worked in local hospitals for 41 years as a secretary. She loved being able to help families while they were sick. She also started and opened a gift store with her sister, making Gem Trees, for about four years. Beverly also worked for an Antique store for about ten years, where she truly enjoyed working in sales and taking care of her customers' needs.She enjoyed gardening, Gem shows, traveling, movies, and mystery stories.She was the loving mother of Jason J. (Amy ) Zitney; and cherished grandmother of Sophia, Ian, and Camille; beloved aunt of four nieces and 10 nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Myrtle (nee Crawford) Kempert; and siblings, Dolores (Nick, dec) Occhionero and Elaine Sawyer.Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be private.Donations in her name may be made to the Cleveland Food Bank or the City Mission.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019