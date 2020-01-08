Home

Beverly D. Briganti, 75, of Marengo, Ohio, formerly of Mentor, Ohio, died on January 3, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Beverly was born July 6, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was the daughter of late Louis and Margaret Papp. She is survived by sons, Vito Briganti Jr., Donald Briganti, Brian Briganti; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Antwon Barber; grandson, Vito Briganti III; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Ashley and Ben Coogler; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Nathan and Westen Coogler; sister, Nancy Hinchman; nephews, Christopher Hinchman and John Malaney: cousin and cousin-in-law, Cindy and Rich Martin. Beverly was preceded in death by grandson, Stephen Briganti; and sister, Carole Korec. Services will be held at St. Bede Church in Mentor, Ohio on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a 12 p.m. funeral at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
