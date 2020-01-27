|
|
A Celebration of Life for Beverly E. Butler, age 84, of Mentor, will begin 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 1, 2020 at AMVETS Post 40, 9141 Jordan Drive, Mentor. The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will perform a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Beverly was the daughter of Edward and Mildred (Teets) Morgan, born on September 28, 1935 in Uniontown, PA, and passed away January 26, 2020 at West Medical Center in Willoughby. Beverly was a cosmetologist at Magic Touch Salon in Mentor for 20 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at AMVETS Post 40, in Mentor, where she was the longtime Chaplain. She enjoyed growing plants and was known for her green thumb. She is survived by her son, Curt Butler; daughter, Michele Trivette; grandchildren, Ryan and Joseph Trivette, Shelby Butler; brother, Gary Morgan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin, in 1992; parents; and siblings, Wayne Morgan, Donna (Dallas) Chaney, Russell (Barbara) Morgan, and Dennis Morgan.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020