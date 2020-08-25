1/1
Beverly G. (Stewart) Kiggins
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly G. (Stewart) Kiggins, age 93, of Leroy Twp., passed away at home Friday, August 21, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She was born March 12, 1927 in Zion, IL. Mrs. Kiggins was a homemaker. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family and bird watching. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Holden Arboretum for 25 years. Survivors include her children, Gayle (Neal) Britton and Brian (Julie) Kiggins; grandchildren, Ashlie (Kyle) Plants, Joshua (Colleen) Britton, Kathryn and Alex Kiggins; great-grandchildren, James and Hazel Plants; brothers, Kent (Donna) Stewart and Arnold (Shirley) Stewart. Preceding Beverly in death are her husband, Edward M. Kiggins; and parents, Paul and Gyneth Stewart. Private family committal service will be held in North East Cemetery, Leroy Twp. The family suggest contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at (www.hospicewr.org) or (www.savemykid.org). Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved