Beverly G. (Stewart) Kiggins, age 93, of Leroy Twp., passed away at home Friday, August 21, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She was born March 12, 1927 in Zion, IL. Mrs. Kiggins was a homemaker. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family and bird watching. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Holden Arboretum for 25 years. Survivors include her children, Gayle (Neal) Britton and Brian (Julie) Kiggins; grandchildren, Ashlie (Kyle) Plants, Joshua (Colleen) Britton, Kathryn and Alex Kiggins; great-grandchildren, James and Hazel Plants; brothers, Kent (Donna) Stewart and Arnold (Shirley) Stewart. Preceding Beverly in death are her husband, Edward M. Kiggins; and parents, Paul and Gyneth Stewart. Private family committal service will be held in North East Cemetery, Leroy Twp. The family suggest contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at (www.hospicewr.org
) or (www.savemykid.org
). Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.