|
|
Beverly Hilda Noe, age 80, of Ashtabula, passed away peacefully June 21, 2019 at Country Club Retirement Center in Ashtabula. She was born July 10, 1938 in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Frank and Marion (Mueller) Talani. She married Wayne H. Noe on October 24, 1970 in Cleveland. Beverly enjoyed word puzzles, needlepoint, playing BINGO, shopping, family gatherings and Christmas. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Vickie (Stu) Smith; son, Tony (Mary) Copeland; step-sons, Doug (Denise) Noe, Dwayne (Debbie) Noe; grandchildren Talana (Emily) Smith, Amanda (Leslie) Foster, Johnny Copeland, Bobby Spring, Nathan (Shannon) Noe and Shawn (Carroll) Noe; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Noe; parents; son, William “Billy” Copeland; grandson Justin Robert Smith, brother Frank Talani and a sister, Janet Prescar. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service at Shrine of the Healing Masters Church, 5403 S. Ridge Rd. W Ashtabula, OH 44004. Memorial contributions may be made to , National Center 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. The Behm Family Funeral Home, Madison, assisted the family with arrangements. For condolences, visit www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on June 26, 2019