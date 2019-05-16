|
|
Beverly J. McNeill (nee Knausz), age 72, of Willoughby, formerly of Willowick, passed away May 15, 2019 at LakeWest Medical Center in Willoughby. She was born September 22, 1946 in East Cleveland to the late Alexander and Dorothy Knausz. Bev was a loving and devoted homemaker. She was a member and past president of The Willowick Garden Club. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Bev is the loving wife for 51 years of Edward T. McNeill; loving mother of Patrick (Katie) McNeill, Heather (Bill) Petranszky, Melissa (Seamus) Coyne, and Laura (Ken) Horna; devoted grandmother of Ryan, Carlie and Lauren McNeill, Elayna and Allisyn Petranszky, Fiona and Cillian Coyne, Lillian and Dorothy Horna; sister of Alexandra “Chris” (Richard) Zeller, Michele (James) Pokelsek and Donna (Eric) Grimsic; sister-in-law of Patricia Whitaker and James (Rose) McNeill; aunt of many. The McNeill family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home). A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Abbey of Willoughby. A private burial will be held at Willoughby Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangement have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on May 19, 2019