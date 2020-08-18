Beverly Jean Smith (Hodgson) passed away peacefully August 9, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She was 79.Dear mother of four, son Richard Erzen, daughters: Tami Erzen, Cheryl (Marc) Broccone, and Trisha (Marty) DeCastro. She is also survived by grandchildren: Matthew Erzen, Andrew, Natalie and Jennifer Broccone, Cody, Zachary and Chelsey Lopes; brother, Gary (Maureen) Hodgson and many nieces and nephews. Private viewing was in Tucson Arizona. She will be missed and never forgotten.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.