Beverly Joan Tilley
Beverly Joan Tilley (nee: Henretty), age 85, of Beachwood, formerly of Bristolville, died August 6, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital after an extended illness. She was born in Gassaway, WV, May 3, 1935, and was a lifelong Northeast Ohio resident. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years and later in life volunteered at Chardon’s American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop. Beverly was passionate about literature, was an avid reader, and a gifted writer. It was important to her to be an active community member. She created many artful quilts over the years. She cared deeply about her family. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Bakst; granddaughters, CPT Sarah Bakst (Capt Louis Bloom) and Alanna Bakst; great-grandchildren, Rory and Asher Ellis; and, brother, Randall "Gene" Henretty. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert W. “Bob” Tilley; her son, Michael Tilley; her parents, Frank and Emma (nee: Browning) Henretty; three brothers; and two sisters. A remembrance service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
