Beverley L. Vilfroy age 89, passed away on May 16, 2019, in Perrysburg, Ohio. Beverley was born October 12, 1929, in Freeman, NY, the daughter of the late Arden and Cora Watson. In 1947, she married Richard Vilfroy and they shared 65 years together until his passing in 2010. Beverley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed gardening and was lovingly known as the family genealogist, tracing her roots all the way back to the late 1500’s.Beverley is survived by her daughter, Kathleen; grandchildren: Brendan, Nicholas and Emily; daughter-in-law, Ute; sister, Jean Goodridge; nieces: Debra and Lyndia; nephew, Gary (Bobbie) as well as extended family and friends.She was preceded in death by her sons, Tom and Bill Vilfroy.Visitation will be held at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South St., Chardon, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 21, from 2-4 and 6-8PM, with a Funeral Service at 8PM. Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Hts., Ohio, on Wed., May 22, at 11:00AM. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.Information and condolences on-line atwww.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 20, 2019