Bill Gombos (Papa, Old Man Bill), age 89 of Painesville, OH passed away at Grand River Rehabilitation on Dec. 1, 2020. Born Oct. 22, 1931 in Rhodell, WV to Gabor and Wilma (nee: Gombos) Gombos, he had been a longtime area resident. Bill served in the US Army during Korea, reaching Sargent. Upon returning he married Geraldine and settled down to raise a family. He eventually retired from Ohio Rubber in Willoughby. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and teaching his grandchildren to bowl and watching his grandkids racing motocross and playing Phase 10 with the family. Survivors include his twin daughters Karen (Karl) Scott of Painesville and Sharon (Connie) Borris of Mentor; grandchildren: Karl IV (Ginny) of Georgia, Kristal (Russ) of Kansas & Keith “Bubba” of Painesville; great-grandchildren: Leah, Adam, Haley, Ireland & London; sisters Wilma Short of Jenkins, KY and Mary Smith of Perry; nieces, nephews and special friends Jordan, Easton and Giovannie. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Geraldine; grandson David; sisters Ethel Leavetta, Helen Banicki and Margaret Blankenship; brothers Joe, Johnny and Gabe. Due to the Covid Pandemic, a memorial service is being planned for the summer and details are to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville, Madison, Fairport Harbor & Chardon. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
.