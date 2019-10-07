|
Billy Charles Kuhn, age 85, of Perry, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born May 24, 1934 in Amma, WV, to Hobert and Maggie (Murphy) Kuhn. He married Nancy Simmons on June 3, 1955. Billy was a proud veteran of the Korean War. After his service to our country, he worked for Diamond Shamrock as a welder and later moved on to work at Ohio Water which is now Aqua Water. He was a proud member of the American Legion and loved playing country and bluegrass music with many bands, including The Country Masters. Billy enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing on his boat, that he called “The 7th J”, and tending to his garden. He is survived by his children, Julie (Dale) Babic, Joyce (Doug) Zinn, JoAnn McLaurin, Jill (Bill) Thompson, Jason (Tammie) Kuhn, Judy (William) Lange; grandchildren, Nick (Katie) Babic, Morgan (Tim) Levitsky, Dougy (Sarah) Zinn, Mandie (Dave) Beal, Toni (Alvin) Mathis, Michael Cantrell, Shannon Cantrell, Vanessa (Mike) Nielsen, Konnor Thompson, Tyler, Jacob and Ian Kuhn, Jonathan and Jordan Porter, McKayla, Marissa and Will Lange; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Connie (John) Mangine and Madia Kline. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his parents; brothers, Ted and Alton; and sisters, Peggy and Gladia. Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Funeral Home with one hour of Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Final Resting Place will be Perry Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Perry First Baptist Music Ministry, 3918 Main St., Perry, OH 44081. Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 8, 2019