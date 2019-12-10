|
Graveside services for Billy Edmund Davis, 91, of Big Sandy, TN, and formerly of Mentor, will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Road, Mentor. Please meet at Section 25. Mr. Davis passed away December 1, 2019 at his residence in Big Sandy, TN. He was born October 25, 1928 in Big Sandy, TN and had lived in Northeast Ohio for nearly 50 years before returning to Big Sandy in 2000. He was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict, where he received three Bronze Medals. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Big Sandy. Mr. Davis was employed as a boilermaker for The Eaton Axle Corporation in Cleveland before his retirement. Survivors are his daughter, Michelle (James) Rubertino, of Lewis Center; grandchildren, Tina Antonelli and Jennifer (Richard) Robinson; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Alyson and Arik; and great-great-granddaughter, Leyla. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Donnelly Davis; and his daughter, Sandra Soria. His parents, Russell and Thelma Davis; and brothers, Bobby and Ray Davis, are also deceased. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Big Sandy CCOC (Christian Community Outreach Center), P.O. Box 144, Big Sandy, TN 38221. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in The News-Herald on Dec. 11, 2019