Billy Joe Rash
1934 - 2020
Billy Joe Rash, 85, of Willoughby, OH, native of West Jefferson, NC, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, April 26, 2020. "Joe" was born on July 8, 1934, to Will C. Rash and Bessie Reed Rash. A talented machinist, Joe began working at Eaton and eventually retired from National Acme Company. Upon retirement, he worked at his son-in-law’s business, Carbide Specialists. A man of unconditional love, Joe’s proudest achievement was his family, all of whom will remember him for his kindness, faith, and spirit. Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Naomi "Ruth" Rash; his children, Naomi (Ray) Northern, Sandra (Ed) Debeljak, and Jo Ellen Kubit; his grandchildren, Mike (Jessica) Debeljak, Bri Northern, Erika (Britton) Felber, Brad (Jen) Northern, Benjamin Kubit, and Ellen Kubit; his great-grandchildren, Vincent and Domenic Debeljak and Cora and Lachlan Felber; and his seven siblings. The family is honoring Joe’s memory with a private memorial at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.


Published in News-Herald from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Western Reserve Memorial Gardens
