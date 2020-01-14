|
Order of the Eastern Star services for Blanche A. (Harding) Loomis, 98, of Painesville Township, will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, prior to the Eastern Star service at the funeral home. Mrs. Loomis passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. Born November 12, 1921 in Cleveland, she had lived in Eastlake for more than 50 years, before moving to Painesville Township 10 years ago. She was a 76-year member of Western Reserve Chapter #71 and a dual member of Urania Chapter #284 Order of the Eastern Star, and a former member of Galilee White Shrine Court of Jerusalem #41. She was also a Mother Advisor to various assemblies of the Order of Rainbow for Girls and a member of the JFK Senior Citizens Center in Eastlake. Mrs. Loomis was employed as an accounting clerk at the former Eaton Axle Corporation in Cleveland. Survivors are her daughter, Karen K. (Bruce) Anspach; grandchildren, Wendy, Jennifer and John Anspach. She also leaves two nephews, three nieces and their families and Rosemary Zema of Kirtland. She was preceded in death by her son, William J. Loomis on August 27, 2003. Her parents, William G. and Blanche E. (Fry) Harding and her half-sister, Virginia Scott are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Acacia Park Cemetery in Mayfield Heights. A memorial service will be held at First Church Congregational in Painesville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Ohio Masonic Home, PO Box 120, Springfield, OH 45501 or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020