Bob J. Oliveri, age 70, of Willoughby, passed away June 19, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1950, to the late Samuel Oliveri and Vonda Owens. He was a devoted and loving father, papa, and brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed by many.Bob is survived by his son, Lance (Melissa) Oliveri; granddaughter, Cammy Oliveri; siblings: Thomas (Susan), Judy (Ross, deceased) Flannery, Sandy (Robert, deceased) Ford, Sam (Eleanor), Laurie (James) Bousquet, Connie (John) Wootton, and Tony (deceased). He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Srnick Funeral Home. A private burial for the family will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
