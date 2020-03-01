|
Bob “Ralph” Mandato Sr., age 85 of Eastlake, passed away February 28th, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 1, 1934, in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood to the late Carmen and Mary Mandato.Bob worked at Eaton Axle Corp. for over 20 years. He then worked many years as a custodian at Beachwood Hilltop School.Bob graduated from Cathedral Latin in 1954 where he was a hall of fame football and basketball player. He later coached football and basketball (state champs) at Cathedral Latin. He coached many sports at many high schools including Richmond Hts., Beachwood, Chagrin Falls and Eastlake North. He loved kids and coached many youth sports.Bob was an icon in the softball community for over 30 years. He was a legendary manager of many teams, and he was inducted into the Greater Cleveland Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in 1997.Mr. Mandato was all about Eastlake North sports and would attend as many athletic events as he could. He had the honor of watching his sons, daughters and grandchildren participate in many sports and activities throughout his years. If you didn’t see him at a sporting event, you would find Bob at Biagio’s Donut Shop.Bob’s greatest accomplishment was the love he had for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was especially excited to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Kathy, this year.He is the loving husband of 50 years to Kathy Mandato (nee Ludwick); dearest father of Bobby Jr. “Skinny” (Kris Sivillo – fiancÃ©e), Brenda Mandato, Stacy Mandato and John (Angelique) Mandato; grandfather of Erica (Scott) Brokos, Nicole Mandato, Gabriella Mandato, Jake and Carli Wilson, Alysia, Maria and Vince Mandato; great grandfather of Parker and Presley Brokos; brother of the late Michael, Norma Jean Micale and Ronnie; brother in law of Sue Mandato, Jim Micale, Janet Mandato, Cindy (Walter) Gross, Margy Ludwick, Scott Ludwick, and the late John Ludwick; father in law of Greg Wilson; uncle of many; many extended family and dear friends.The Mandato family will receive friends 2-7:30 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. Funeral Services will be at 7:30 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. A private burial will be at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visitwww.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
