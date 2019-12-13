News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Sotka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Sotka


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob Sotka Obituary
Bob Sotka, age 75, of Montville, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on January 9, 1944, to the late Charles and Catherine Sotka. Bob proudly retired from the Automotive industry after 30 years of dedicated service to the Andy Sims family. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was an avid sports fan, who in his free time enjoyed boating, golfing and working in his yard. Bob was the past Commodore of the Lake County Yacht Club. Bob loved and deeply cared for his Labrador Retrievers. Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Gayle Sotka; children, Greg (Julie) Sotka, Jeff Sotka, Mark Sotka, Mike (Tonya) Galayda, Lisa (Rob) Cola and Kristen (Lee) Tackett; grandchildren, Nathan Sotka, Nolan Sotka, Ryan England, Kayla Sotka, Celina Sotka, Emily Galayda, Robby (Leita) Cola, Kourtney Cola, Johnathon Cola, Brandon Tackett, Tabetha Tackett, Jacob Tackett and Taylor Tackett; great-grandchildren, Leo, Delaney, Elliee and Clay; siblings, Nancy (Terry) Sotka and Rose Stibila. Visitation will be on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bob can be made to Lake Erie Labrador Retriever Rescue, checks payable to LELRR and mail to: LELRR, PO BOX 135, Bath, OH 44210.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now