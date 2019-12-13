|
|
Bob Sotka, age 75, of Montville, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on January 9, 1944, to the late Charles and Catherine Sotka. Bob proudly retired from the Automotive industry after 30 years of dedicated service to the Andy Sims family. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was an avid sports fan, who in his free time enjoyed boating, golfing and working in his yard. Bob was the past Commodore of the Lake County Yacht Club. Bob loved and deeply cared for his Labrador Retrievers. Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Gayle Sotka; children, Greg (Julie) Sotka, Jeff Sotka, Mark Sotka, Mike (Tonya) Galayda, Lisa (Rob) Cola and Kristen (Lee) Tackett; grandchildren, Nathan Sotka, Nolan Sotka, Ryan England, Kayla Sotka, Celina Sotka, Emily Galayda, Robby (Leita) Cola, Kourtney Cola, Johnathon Cola, Brandon Tackett, Tabetha Tackett, Jacob Tackett and Taylor Tackett; great-grandchildren, Leo, Delaney, Elliee and Clay; siblings, Nancy (Terry) Sotka and Rose Stibila. Visitation will be on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bob can be made to Lake Erie Labrador Retriever Rescue, checks payable to LELRR and mail to: LELRR, PO BOX 135, Bath, OH 44210.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 14, 2019