Bobbie Gene Saunders of Wickliffe, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born on January 29, 1937 to the late parent Thomas and Hazel Saunders. In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his brother Doug. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ruth (nee Kelly) for 61 years; sons, Robert and wife Robin, Edward Saunders and wife Laura; siblings include Delbert, wife Faye, Barbara, husband Jim, Carol, husband fran, Shirley, husband Clyde, Margaret, husband bill; grandchildren, Rob Saunders, wife Christine, Amber Kenyon, husband Eric; grandchildren, Shelly, Braden, Priscilla, and Harrison. Friends and family may gather for viewing on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Aspinwall Church of God, 14627 Aspinwall Avenue, viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. and conducted by Pastor Jon Walden. At the conclusion of the service, everyone will be dismissed and the family will have a private family viewing. Thank you in advance for your love and support during this difficult time.