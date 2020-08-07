Bobby Keith Rolf, age 87, of Mentor, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Hospice of the Western Reserve. He was born on September 29, 1932, in Red House, Maryland, to the late Harmon and Virginia Rolf. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Verla; children, Linda (Roger) Grunden, Cathy Rolf, and Steven (Sherie) Rolf; four grandchildren, Matthew Grunden, Ryan (Cindy) Rolf, Sara (Joshua) Slagle, and Randy (Kristy) Rolf; as well as six great-grandchildren, Mason, Blake, Parker, Zeke, Flynn and Dorothea. He is also survived by his sisters, Jeanie (Peter) Mihalko and Carolyn (William) Kelley. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his oldest sister, Eileen (Edward) Harvey; twin brother, Bill (Myrtle); and younger brother, Jack (Amy) Rolf. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the Army. Once discharged, he and his lovely bride, Verla, headed to northeast Ohio and briefly lived in Wickliffe before moving to Mentor. With his friendly and outgoing nature, he excelled at sales. He began in sales working for Sun Life Insurance and the Fuller Brush Company after a few years of working at TRW in the early 1950s. In the 1960s, he started his own insurance business (Rolf Insurance Agency) along with his wife, and after much success also earned his stock broker’s license. He was an avid racquetball player but his true sports addiction was golf. Bob also loved to watch sports of any kind. He developed the first “picture-in-picture” television viewing as he placed two televisions side-by-side enabling him to watch more than one sporting event at a time. Bob was very active in the churches he attended and for many years taught Sunday School. He was also a member of the Gideons and led a men’s Bible study at the Painesville YMCA. He was always ready to give testimony of his faith and to hand out a Bible to those in need. No longer is he suffering from dementia and the devastating effects of the stroke he had last July. While the family grieves the loss of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather – Bob is at peace in heaven with his Lord. Donations in remembrance of Bob can be made to the Gideons, Ohman Family Living at Holly, Painesville YMCA, or Trinity Church in Mentor.