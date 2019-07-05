|
|
Bonnie Ann Stawiery, age 71, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 at her home in Madison. She was born April, 22, 1948 in Willoughby, Ohio, to Robert and Ellen (Damm) Jenkins. She was a 1966 graduate of Willoughby Union High School and a member of Cornerstone Friends Church in Madison. She loved to travel and visit West Virginia and also enjoyed four wheeling, with her companion, Randy. She loved to be with family and her grandson, Kyle Kinford. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and cooking, and was an excellent baker. She leaves behind her sons, Frederick R. Kinford, Douglas Kinford; companion, Randy Sumpter; grandson, Kyle Kinford; brother, Robert M. Jenkins; sisters, Ellen Jane, Lu Ann, Elizabeth, Ramona, and Lillian. Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, July, 8, 2019 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26, River Street, Madison, OH. Funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Final resting place will be Madison Memorial Cemetery on Arcola Road in Madison. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 7, 2019