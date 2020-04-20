|
|
Bonnie J. (nee Harris) Rea, 79, of Grand River, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township.Born April 29, 1940, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 54 years, living in Concord Township and Mentor-on-the-Lake before moving to Grand River.Bonnie was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Mentor, Willoughby Red Hatters and Willoughby Senior Center, where she also served on the Board. She was active in her community, was an excellent baker and when at home she loved to cook. Affectionately known as the “Boxer Lady."Mrs. Rea worked as a meat wrapper at Fazio’s and Dave’s Supermarkets with Union Local 880.Bonnie was the beloved wife of 30 years to James S. Rea; loving mother of Robert James Feeney, Janine Marie Feeney and Annamarie Feeney; stepmother of Rebecca Jean Rea, William James Rea and Kimberly Ann Rea; and sister of Paul Lee (Kathy) Harris and Mark Allen (Pam) Harris. She also leaves her beloved dog, Leo.She was preceded in death by her son, James Patrick Feeney; parents, Ralph J. and Madge E. Harris; and brother, Craig James Harris.In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please be with us in prayer. Graveside services were held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Fairport Harbor.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name are suggested to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020