McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Bonnie L. Howell Obituary
Bonnie L. (nee Boyle) Howell, 67, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her residence. Born March 21, 1952, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past three years. Bonnie had a strong faith and a deep love for God. She loved helping people and caring for animals. Mrs. Howell worked for All Seasons RV in Streetsboro, and had also worked for Sally’s Beauty Supply. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to Jeffrey L. Howell; loving mother of Carrie L. (Dan) Brewster and Jennifer M. (Chris) Price; cherished grandmother of Adam, Ashley, Daniel, Garrett and Josh; great-grandmother of Brendan, Zooey, Hunter, Aidan and Emery; sister of Kathy Smith and Linda (Bob) Engels; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Margaret (nee Burrows) Boyle; brother, David Boyle; and brother-in-law, Art Smith. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, where a funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
