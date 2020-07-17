Bonnie L. Kitzel, age 75, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, at West Medical Center in Willoughby with family by her side. Born on July 25, 1944, in Painesville, to Ruth and Ervie Kitzel, she lived most of her life in Willoughby. Bonnie was a graduate of Willoughby South High School. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Willoughby. She loved to color, crochet, read her bible, and create art for her friends and family. Bonnie was always smiling and brightened everyone's day. Bonnie is survived by her cousin, Laura (Jim) Kidder of Willoughby and their children, Kenny and Michael Dudash; and her cousin, Sandi Vanderiet of Utah. She also leaves behind many other cousins and their families. Private interment will take place at Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village. The family would like to thank the staff at Kirtland Rehab for all the great care they gave to Bonnie and to all her special friends who came and visited with her. A donation may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 2815 Lost Nation Road, Willoughby, OH 44094.