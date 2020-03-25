News-Herald Obituaries
|
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-9800
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
1:30 PM
Maple Hill Cemetery
13493 Auburn Rd
Munson, OH
Bonnie L. Nyerges (nee Patrick), age 76, beloved wife for 55 years of Pastor Bill of First Covenant Church of Willoughby Hills; loving mother of Christopher J. (wife Sharianne), Eric A., and Laurel N. Samsonas (husband Jordan); devoted grandmother of Carsten, Alexandra, Cameron (deceased), Caleb, Alivia, and Leah; cherished daughter of the late John and Florence (nee Gross) Patrick; dearest sister of Dorothy Goss (husband Ken) and Priscilla Skillicorn (husband Wayne); treasured sister-in-law of Robert and the late Mary, James and the late Carole Rose; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Bonnie to First Covenant Church, 29400 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills, OH 44092. Private Family Services will take place on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 12 Noon with live streaming of service available (see Funeral Home website guestbook). Public Graveside Service will take place Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, 13493 Auburn Rd., Munson, OH 44026. Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
