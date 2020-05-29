Bonnie L. Ward
Bonnie L. Ward, 75, of Mentor, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hospice House, Cleveland. She was born January, 27, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late William and Verla Bowser.Mrs. Ward was an active member of the Madison Avenue Church of Christ for over 25 years, teaching pre-school and active with teens and other positions. She taught swimming at the Central YMCA to pre-school and entry level swimming for over 9 years. She also served as a life guard for over 2 years. Bonnie was very active with Swim for Diabetes program for over 10 years as part of the Diabetes Association of Greater Cleveland. She also taught cake decorating in the area for over 20 years and had her own store, Cakes-N-Things, in Painesville. Mrs. Ward also worked as an aide for the Mentor Schools in Sterling Morton Elementary School’s special handicap program. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, camping with her family, traveling, painting ceramics, sewing and baking.Survivors include her husband of 55 years, John L. “Jack” Ward; children, John (Melissa) Ward and Diane (Dennis) Andersen; grandchildren, Brianna (Eric) Glover and Samantha (Fiancé: Steven Liston) Andersen and Steven Andersen; great grandchild, Seth Liston; brothers, Paul (Debbie) and Richard Bowser and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.Preceding her in death are her grandson, Keith Ward and brother, William Bowser.The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial to take place in Mentor Cemetery, following service.Social distancing is encouraged for all publicly attended events.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


