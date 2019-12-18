|
|
Bonnie Scully, 71, of Perry, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Virginia to Silas and Hattie (Stewart) Osborne, August 24, 1948, and married Raymond F. Scully in November 1969. She moved to Perry with her husband in 1974 and raised her family. Bonnie was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed decorating and cooking for the holidays. She always made a safe and happy home, filled with her flowers, and simply loved her granddaughters. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Raymond; children, Raymond A. Scully, Sherry (Frank) Delguyd; grandchildren, Sofia, Gianna, and Olivia; brother, George (Dean) Osborne; many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Welch; brothers, John and Tom Osborne. Friends may call 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, Ohio, 44057. Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Father George Kusy, will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd., Perry, Ohio, 44081. Final resting place will be Perry Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Bonnie’s name to The Diabetes Association of Greater Cleveland, 3601 Green Rd., Suite 100, Cleveland, Ohio 44122. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 20, 2019