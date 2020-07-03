1/
Bonnie Sellitto
Hello, well it’s been a rough spring for all of us, but here we are getting ready for summer, so I’d like you to put this on your calendar. As you know, Bonnie passed on January 29, 2020 and I had announced that we would do a service in late spring or early summer. So I’m advising you that we have picked the date July 10, 2020 for the service. The service will be at noon on the 10th at Riverside cemetery in Painesville, followed by a luncheon at the Sellitto residence at 5945 Shore Dr., Madison, OH from 1 o’clock to 5 o’clock.

Published in News-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 7, 2020.
