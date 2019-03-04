|
|
Bonnie Sue Scanlon, 75, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House.Bonnie was born March 29, 1943 in Beaver, Pennsylvania.Bonnie had the kindest soul and was always available to anyone who needed her. Her laughter was infectious and she will be remembered by all who love her. She was an excellent cook and baker. Friends and family looked forward to her delicious homemade pastries.Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Thomas W. Scanlon; precious mother of Mark (Wendy) Scanlon and Colleen Hartshorne; cherished grandmother of Eric (Amanda) Scanlon, Shane (Angela) Scanlon, Nikki Scanlon, and Noah Scanlon; proud great-grandmother of seven.Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Edoyle Grace; brother, James Grace; and sister-in-law, Sue Grace.Celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be mailed to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tribute.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019