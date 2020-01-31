|
In Loving Memory Bonnie Virginia Sellitto October 30, 1937 - January 29, 2020. Bonnie Virginia Hays Sellitto, 82, a resident of Madison, OH, passed away on January 29, 2020. Bonnie was born in San Francisco, California and later lived in Pasadina and San Marino before moving to Painesville, Ohio. She has resided in Madison, Ohio for the past 30 years. Bonnie married Ronald Baird in 1958 and raised four beautiful children before divorcing in 1973. Her first born, Bradley Baird (Lori Baird), preceded her in death in 1987. She is survived by Karen Bakos (Mitch Bakos), and twins Brett Baird (Michele), and Bart Baird (Rhonda), and many grandchildren. In 1980, Bonnie married Thomas Sellitto, the love of her life. She became step-mother to Thomas Selllitto, Jr. (Heidi), Daniel Sellitto (Diane), William Sellitto (Bridget), and James Sellitto (Sandi). They made many happy memories living on the shore of Lake Erie. During her long illness, Bonnie found peace looking at the beautiful lake view from her bedroom window. Bonnie was a homemaker and mother in the early years and later had a career as a secretary. Her love of interior decorating was evident in her beautiful homes, and she shared her talent through her business, B’s Interiors. She also enjoyed traveling, sewing, gardening, water and snow skiing, and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia Hays. Family and friends will be notified of the date and time of a memorial service to be held in late spring or early summer. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020