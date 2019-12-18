|
|
Boyd Willis Waite, age 98, of Madison, passed away December 18, 2019 at his home. He was born September 5, 1921 in Hopewell, PA to Daniel Waite and Bertha (Sheeder) Waite. Boyd married Helen Elizabeth (Donelson) on May 14, 1942. Boyd served in the U.S. Army 16th Infantry during World War II. He was a truck and ambulance driver with the Civilian Concentration Corps. Boyd was a member of the Jay Wilson American Legion Post 112 in Madison. Boyd was a previous member of the First Church of God in Barberton and was currently attending the First Community Church of God in Ashtabula. He is survived by daughters, Gloria (Brent) Powell, Diane (Robert) Johnson and Connie Waite; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Waite; his parents; sisters, Roberta Anderson, Violet Johns; brothers, Danny, Arnold, Enfield, Kenneth J. and Wilmer. Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH 44057. A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Jeff Combs of The First Community Church of God in Ashtabula will be officiating. Final Resting Place will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Madison. Contributions may be made to the First Community Church of God, 1910 South Ridge Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019