Bradley Alan Frederick, age 60, of Saybrook Twp., passed away September 4, 2019. He was born July 9, 1959 to Phillip and Donna (Bradley) Frederick in Delkab, IL. The family moved to Ohio, and Bradley was a Madison High School Graduate. In 2014, Bradley met Quintene Wolfe online at PlentyOfFish. After three dates in two days, they were inseparable, and on May 21, 2015, they married at the Ashtabula County Courthouse, beginning a happy journey together. Bradley worked in maintenance for Lake County Water and Waste Treatment. He could fix anything, especially motorcycles. He liked to know how things worked, and enjoyed reading and researching sciences. Bradley had a warm sense of humor, and a free spirit. He traveled often in the fall, and enjoyed sightseeing, and shooting target. Bradley and Quintene found adventures aplenty on the Good Time III, at Niagra Falls and the Spillway. A faithful man, he attended The City, and later, Eagleville Bible Church, always supporting local youth ministries. Bradley will be remembered for his kind heart. He is deeply missed by his family. Bradley is survived by his wife, Quintene; sons, Daniel (Alex) Frederick, Brad Lee (Melanie) Frederick; daughter, Alison (Brian) Davidson; step-sons, Aaron W. (Andrea) Cuyler, Ryon C. Graham, Anthony C. Graham; step-daughter, Teneia J. Alert; his mother, Donna I. Frederick; his sisters, Sue (Frank) Linton, Nancy (Bob) Bruce; and 18 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Frederick; and all of his grandparents. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Behm Family Home, 175 S. Broadway in Geneva. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Youth Ministries of either Eagleville Bible Church, 1981 OH-45, Rock Creek, OH 44084 or The City, P.O. Box 976, Geneva, OH 44041. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019