Bradley B. Kushlan, 65, of Mentor, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born June 30, 1954, in Lyndhurst, he had been a resident of Lake County for 14 years. Bradley was a graduate of Brush High School, where he played football and baseball, and Ohio University, where he also played baseball. He was a member of Mayfield Country Club and was a former member of Acacia Country Club. Bradley loved golf, traveling and was a huge Cleveland Indians fan. He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Janet R. (nee Roche) Kushlan; loving father of James (Heather) Kushlan and Michael (Kiera) Kushlan; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, William and Sutton; and brother-in-law of Elaine R. Kramer. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Boris and Rose (nee Rufin) Kushlan. Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Father Michael Troha will officiate the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Lourdes Shrine-Sisters of Most Holy Trinity, 21281 Chardon Road, Euclid, OH 44117. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2020