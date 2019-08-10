Home

Bradley Michael Liszkowski, 25, of Eastlake, passed away July 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 12, 1993.Bradley had a big heart and a bright smile always ready to make others laugh. He enjoyed time spent with family, 4 wheeling, camping, fishing and riding his Dad’s motorcycle. He was also an avid Browns fan.Survivors are his parents: father, Michael and Vicki (Easter) Liszkowski; mother, Michelle Halko (Cole); siblings, Randall and Kelly (Bynane) Ferrari Jr and nieces, Lila and Mia; grandparents, Robert and Judy Liszkowski, step siblings and their children. Bradley was also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins.Bradley was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Irene Halko, Uncle, Ronald Riddle and Aunt, Bonita Dodge.A private celebration will be held in honor of Bradley.
