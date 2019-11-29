|
|
Funeral Services for Brandon Lee Sayer, 45, will be 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Friends will be received before the service from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Brandon was born March 17, 1974 in Painesville and passed away November 28, 2019 in Painesville Township. Brandon was a 1992 graduate of Harvey High School. He was a maintenance supervisor at TT Electronics for the past 15 years. He enjoyed camping and gaming. Brandon had a fondness for animals, especially cats. He is survived by his father, Robert (Laura) Sayer; and his mother, Mimi (Roger) Widmar; step-brothers, Matthew Formick, Christopher Formick and David Widmar; step-sisters, Lori LoGerfo and Diane Young. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Andy and Edith Hervatin; and his fraternal grandparents, Maxine and Stephen Sayer. Donations in Brandon’s memory may be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Bldg E, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019