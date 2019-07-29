News-Herald Obituaries
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
Brenda Dixon


1949 - 2019
Brenda Dixon Obituary
Brenda Dixon, age 70, of Geneva, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House. She was born March 25, 1949, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Violet May (Armstrong) and Leroy Angle. Brenda married Carl Dixon on June 18, 1966. Brenda was proud to be a homemaker, raising four children with her husband, Carl. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world. She enjoyed attending services at the Heritage Bible Church and was active with church activities. She is survived by her husband, Carl; daughters, Kimberly D. (Gregory) Shirk, of Perry, Lisa R. (Ron) Adams, of Roaming Shores, Rhonda L. (Jason) Passerell, of Rock Creek; son, James D. (Jamey) Dixon, of Geneva; sister, Deborah Farmakis, of Huntington, W.Va.; brother, Rodney (Pat) Angle, of Huntington W.Va.; grandchildren, Daniel, Jennifer, Amber, Monique, Jeremy, Timothy, Melanie, Summer and Sarah. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Sharon Midkiff. Friends will be received from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, Ohio. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Tyrpak of Tri-County Bible Church officiating. Final resting place will be at Madison Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of Brenda to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 30, 2019
