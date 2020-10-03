Brenda G. Pintar, born July 17, 1932 in Haydentown, PA, passed away on October 1, 2020.Brenda lived her life for her God and her family. She was the most giving and loving of souls. She cherished her family. She loved going to bible study and being a part of her faith family at Erieside Church on the Blvd.She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and rarely missed watching a game. Although she was of Irish descent, she mastered the art of Slovenian cooking and baking. Her potica could outrival the best of bakers.Brenda also enjoyed her casino trips with the local Seniors as well as her regular card games with friends. She also loved the concerts held on the lake and enjoyed going to listen to the music. Not a single person she met was left untouched by her warm kindness.Brenda was the beloved wife of Joseph R. Pintar Sr. for 69 years; loving mother of Rick (Judy) Pintar, Candice (Michael) Cunningham, Colleen (Edward) Wisniewski; cherished grandmother of Joey, Erik, Dawn, Caitlin, Stephen, Patrick; and a proud great grandmother of five.She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Augustine and Madonna Brady; her granddaughter, Stacy Pintar; and her infant brother, Jack.The family will receive friends and family from 3:30 - 5:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Erieside Church on the Boulevard, 221 E. 320th Street Willowick, OH 44095. The funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 PM.