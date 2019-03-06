Brenda Grace Lyons, age 78, longtime resident of Eastlake and Madison, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.She was born on March 24, 1940 to the late Anthony and Grace Flynn.Brenda enjoyed caring for the ill and elderly for many years of her life. She loved spending time with family, traveling, playing cards, and bingo. Brenda often went without in order to help others. Her kind heart, gentle soul, and generous spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Brenda was the beloved wife of the late Charles Lyons for 43 years; a loving mother of Wayne (Joanne) Parsons, Jeffrey Lyons, and Heather (James) Moran; a proud grandmother of nine; a loving great-grandmother of four; and an aunt to many.She is preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Parsons; her sons, Anthony and Mitchell Parsons; and her sisters, Norma Whitely, Betty Brown, Margaret Hutton, May Brown, and Pat Conley.Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donation be made in Brenda’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary