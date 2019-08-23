|
Brenda J. Sheppard, 71, of Painesville passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. A native New Englander, Brenda was born on April 14, 1948 in St. Johnsbury, VT to Lester A. Sheppard and Marion E. (Carpenter) Sheppard. She is survived by her father, Lester A. Sheppard, of Walpole, NH. Brenda was raised in Walpole, NH and graduated from Walpole High School and went on to attend UNH and Roger Williams College. Eventually, Brenda moved to Portsmouth, RI, after marrying her second husband and true love, Harold Higley. She was widowed in 1990. Brenda worked for three decades at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division in Newport, RI. She later moved to Northeast Ohio in 2004 to be near her son, Christopher and granddaughter, Brittany. Brenda most recently worked for Salupo & Associates in Garfield Heights and cherished the many friendships she developed in the workplace. Brenda had a kind heart. She was a loving mother, sister, friend, nana, and aunt. She liked flowers and was an avid gardener, as well as being a dog lover. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she never missed The Westminster Dog Show. She enjoyed fashion and was great at giving advice. She loved the beach and missed her friends in Newport and the warm summer weekends at her Griswold Island cottage (Niantic, CT) with Harold and Christopher. Brenda is survived by her loving son, Christopher A. Galloway; and granddaughter, Brittany M. Galloway, of Concord Township. She is the beloved sister of Beryl (Rick) Wood, of Walpole, NH, Tina (Michael) Sulham, of Littleton, NH, Dale Sheppard, of Walpole, NH and Tammy Sheppard, of Walpole, NH. Brenda also had many beloved nieces and nephews, Nicole Laird, Jennifer (Fred) Gilbert, Ricky Burke Jr., Molly Sheppard, Sarah Sheppard and Bruce Sheppard, of Walpole, NH. Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Marion (Carpenter) Sheppard; and brother, Bruce Sheppard. In keeping with Brenda’s wishes set forth, there will not be calling hours or a funeral service. All who wish to honor Brenda’s life may make a contribution to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, 9500 Sweet Valley Drive, Valley View, OH 44125. You may also donate online at cuyahogadogs.com or save a life and adopt a furry friend like her beloved Frodo. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at: www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019