Brenda Lee (Meivogel) Bessey, age 39, of Madison, OH, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1981, the daughter of Ralph Gerald Meivogel and Patsy Marie Elliott.
She married James Robert Bessey Jr. on December 18, 2004 in Painesville, OH. Brenda was a 1999 alumni of Fairport Harding High School. She worked at Midwest Screw Products in Eastlake and also served as a manager at both Wendy's and Dollar Tree in Madison. Brenda enjoyed traveling throughout the country with her husband, James in their profession as truck drivers. She was a collector of elephants and loved them so much, she even had tattoos created. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and nephew.
She is survived by her husband, James; children, Derek and Evelyn Bessey; father and stepmother, Ralph (Virginia) Meivogel; mother, Patsy Elliott; sister, Julie (David) Drennen; nephew, Jacob Drennen; mother and father-in-law, James Bessey Sr. and Janice (Howard) Wheeler; many beloved aunts and uncles; dear friends, Michelle Gunkle and Heath Linton and many other people that touched her life. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Simon (Beulah) Meivogel and Don (Nancy) Elliott; and cousin, David Means.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison. Contributions may be made to the family.
Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.